Man arrested for killing metre taxi driver in EC

JOHANNESBURG - A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the killing of a 39-year-old metred taxi driver in the Eastern Cape.

Police say a meter taxi owner received a call from an unknown man to fetch him at Vincent, East London on Friday, 14 June at about 4am to go Amalinda.

The owner of the meter taxi phoned his driver to go and fetch the man. When the driver's girlfriend tried calling him at around 6am, he did not pick up his phone.

The girlfriend phoned the owner of the meter taxi telling him that her boyfriend had not come home and wasn't answering his phone. The matter was then reported to the police and investigation led the police to Butterworth.

The suspect was spotted along N2 road near Kei Bridge, Butterworth. When he was stopped, it is alleged that he became vicious and fought with police until community members came to the rescue of the police and assisted in arresting the suspect.

The driver's body was found at the back seat of the meter taxi with stab wounds. It is not clear where he was murdered.

The suspect has been charged with murder, kidnapping and car hijacking. The suspect will appear before the Butterworth Magistrate Court on Tuesday, 18 June.