Klapmuts armed robbery suspects back in court next week

They are facing charges of housebreaking with the intent to rob, possession of a firearm and the pointing of a firearm.

CAPE TOWN – Amid calls for rural safety to be beefed up, four men are back in court later this month in connection with an armed robbery on a farm in Klapmuts.

The men from Wellington allegedly held up a mother and her two children on the fourth of June.

The four suspects are expected back in court on 19 June to consult with their lawyer.

A bail application is expected to be heard on 26 June.

The accused are believed to have broken into a house on Glen Gall Farm in Klapmuts and assaulted a woman in front of her two children.

The woman sustained a head wound, but her children were unharmed.

Meanwhile, police are yet to make an arrest in connection with the murder of Stefan Smit during a robbery on Louiesenhof Wine Estate in Stellenbosch.

That same night an elderly couple's house on a farm nearby was also broken into.

This happened two days before the Klapmuts incident.

The provincial government is working on a plan to help ensure safety on farms, while there have been calls on the president to fast track a national rural safety plan.