Klapmuts armed robbery suspects back in court next week
They are facing charges of housebreaking with the intent to rob, possession of a firearm and the pointing of a firearm.
CAPE TOWN – Amid calls for rural safety to be beefed up, four men are back in court later this month in connection with an armed robbery on a farm in Klapmuts.
The men from Wellington allegedly held up a mother and her two children on the fourth of June.
They are facing charges of housebreaking with the intent to rob, possession of a firearm and the pointing of a firearm.
The four suspects are expected back in court on 19 June to consult with their lawyer.
A bail application is expected to be heard on 26 June.
The accused are believed to have broken into a house on Glen Gall Farm in Klapmuts and assaulted a woman in front of her two children.
The woman sustained a head wound, but her children were unharmed.
Meanwhile, police are yet to make an arrest in connection with the murder of Stefan Smit during a robbery on Louiesenhof Wine Estate in Stellenbosch.
That same night an elderly couple's house on a farm nearby was also broken into.
This happened two days before the Klapmuts incident.
The provincial government is working on a plan to help ensure safety on farms, while there have been calls on the president to fast track a national rural safety plan.
Popular in Local
-
Ramaphosa meets with Reserve bank board over new appointments
-
Former credit controller gets 5 years for R1mln fraud
-
Committee to look into Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office will sit next month
-
Morocco race invite 'too late' for Caster Semenya – agent
-
George’s dismissal case now in hands of CCMA
-
Racist Catzavelos also facing prosecution in Greece
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.