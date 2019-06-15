George’s dismissal case now in hands of CCMA

The federation of unions dismissed George last month over allegations of corruption involving his purchase of shares in controversial company Ayo technologies.

JOHANNESBURG – Former Federation of Unions of South Africa (Fedusa) General Secretary Dennis George’s dismissal is now in the hands of the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA).

The company has been accused of irregularities which have been laid bare at the Public Investment Corporation inquiry.

Eyewitness News understands George is appealing his dismissal and has taken the matter to the CCMA claiming unfair treatment.

In his documents, George says his dismissal was procedurally unfair because the presiding officer who investigated the allegations against him and found him guilty, was hired through the same attorneys who conducted the probe.

He also claims that the presiding officer was biased and did not consider the submissions of the employer.

It’s not clear when the matter will be heard.