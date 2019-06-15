George’s dismissal case now in hands of CCMA
The federation of unions dismissed George last month over allegations of corruption involving his purchase of shares in controversial company Ayo technologies.
JOHANNESBURG – Former Federation of Unions of South Africa (Fedusa) General Secretary Dennis George’s dismissal is now in the hands of the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA).
The federation dismissed George last month over allegations of corruption involving his purchase of shares in controversial company Ayo technologies.
The company has been accused of irregularities which have been laid bare at the Public Investment Corporation inquiry.
Eyewitness News understands George is appealing his dismissal and has taken the matter to the CCMA claiming unfair treatment.
In his documents, George says his dismissal was procedurally unfair because the presiding officer who investigated the allegations against him and found him guilty, was hired through the same attorneys who conducted the probe.
He also claims that the presiding officer was biased and did not consider the submissions of the employer.
It’s not clear when the matter will be heard.
More in Local
-
Klapmuts armed robbery suspects back in court next week
-
Amcu: We spent R3m on legal action against Lonmin over Sibanye takeover
-
Ramaphosa meets with Reserve bank board over new appointments
-
Morocco race invite 'too late' for Caster Semenya – agent
-
Joburg health condemns attack on 6 Protea South Clinic nurses
-
Sacked Fedusa boss Dennis George appealing ‘unfair’ dismissal
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.