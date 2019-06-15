Gunned down CT boy buried on what would've been 13th birthday
Instead of traditional birthday celebrations which include cake and balloons, fellow classmates and community members gathered at a local church to pay tribute to Ashwin Jones.
CAPE TOWN - Today 12-year-old Ashwin Jones, who was gunned down in the Cape Town community last month, was laid to rest.
He was killed in a suspected gang initiation shooting. Jones would’ve celebrated his thirteenth birthday today.
Instead of traditional birthday celebrations which include cake and balloons, fellow classmates and community members gathered at a local church to pay tribute to him.
He was remembered as a cheerful, friendly and helpful.
#UitsigViolence Today a 12-year-old boy, Ashwin Jones, gunned down in the Cape Town community last month, has been laid to rest. KB pic.twitter.com/Y3aBdMwkOK— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 15, 2019
#UitsigViolence Ashwin would have celebrated his 13th birthday today. KB pic.twitter.com/gFeKkHBEiH— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 15, 2019
