Gunned down CT boy buried on what would've been 13th birthday

Instead of traditional birthday celebrations which include cake and balloons, fellow classmates and community members gathered at a local church to pay tribute to Ashwin Jones.

Ashwin Jones is laid to rest on 15 June 2019. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN.
Ashwin Jones is laid to rest on 15 June 2019. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN.
56 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Today 12-year-old Ashwin Jones, who was gunned down in the Cape Town community last month, was laid to rest.

He was killed in a suspected gang initiation shooting. Jones would’ve celebrated his thirteenth birthday today.

Instead of traditional birthday celebrations which include cake and balloons, fellow classmates and community members gathered at a local church to pay tribute to him.

He was remembered as a cheerful, friendly and helpful.

