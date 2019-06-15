View all in Latest
Circumstances around deadly Limpopo bus crash not yet known

ER24 said paramedics arrived at the scene along the R71 road between Letsietele and Gravelotte this morning and found a bakkie wedged under the front of the bus, while an SUV was discovered meters away.

Two people in Limpopo have been confirmed dead and 81 others have been injured in a collision involving a bus and two other vehicles. PIcture: ER24
Two people in Limpopo have been confirmed dead and 81 others have been injured in a collision involving a bus and two other vehicles. PIcture: ER24
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The exact circumstances involving a bus collision which left two people dead and 81 others injured in Limpopo are not yet known.

ER24 said paramedics arrived at the scene along the R71 road between Letsietele and Gravelotte this morning and found a bakkie wedged under the front of the bus, while an SUV was discovered meters away.

The two occupants of the bakkie were later declared dead. The 81 injured were treated at the scene and later transported to various hospitals in the area for further medical attention.

It's believed the bus was en route to Phalaborwa from Ellisras.

The transport department has urged motorists to be cautious on the roads this long weekend.

Minister Fikile Mbalula has sent condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

