- 19°C
- Sun
- 7°C
- 19°C
- Tue
- 8°C
- 26°C
- Thu
- 13°C
Circumstances around deadly Limpopo bus crash not yet known
ER24 said paramedics arrived at the scene along the R71 road between Letsietele and Gravelotte this morning and found a bakkie wedged under the front of the bus, while an SUV was discovered meters away.
JOHANNESBURG - The exact circumstances involving a bus collision which left two people dead and 81 others injured in Limpopo are not yet known.
ER24 said paramedics arrived at the scene along the R71 road between Letsietele and Gravelotte this morning and found a bakkie wedged under the front of the bus, while an SUV was discovered meters away.
The two occupants of the bakkie were later declared dead. The 81 injured were treated at the scene and later transported to various hospitals in the area for further medical attention.
It's believed the bus was en route to Phalaborwa from Ellisras.
The transport department has urged motorists to be cautious on the roads this long weekend.
Minister Fikile Mbalula has sent condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.
Gunned down CT boy buried on what would've been 13th birthday
'We do not drive around in BMWs costing R700,000-plus' - CT mayor
Truck driver petrol bombed on N1 succumbs to injuries
Phalatse wants heads to roll over Sowetan clinic hostage incident
Yeoville residents call on Cele to prioritise crime and drug dealing
2 killed, 81 injured after bus collides with bakkie and SUV in Limpopo
