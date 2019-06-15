Chris Brown 'set to become a father for the second time'
Chris Brown has recently been hinting at his baby news on social media, even referring to Ammika as his "baby mama".
LOS ANGELES - Chris Brown is reportedly set to become a father for a second time.
The 30-year-old singer - who already has a five-year-old daughter called Royalty Brown with model Nia Amey - is expecting a child with ex-girlfriend Ammika Harris, according to the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column.
It's been reported, too, that Brown's relationship with Ammika - who he's not currently dating - played a role in his split from his most recent girlfriend, Indyamarie.
Before becoming a father, Chris was also involved in a high-profile relationship with fellow pop star Rihanna.
However, in 2009, Chris assaulted his then-girlfriend in a car after a pre-Grammy's party, with Rihanna subsequently saying she had to "fend him off".
She said: "I fended him off with my feet. He had no soul in his eyes. Just blank. He was clearly blacked-out. There was no person when I looked at him. It was almost as if he had nothing to lose. He had so much to lose. It wasn't the same person that says I love you. It definitely wasn't those eyes.
"I was battered, I was bleeding, I was swollen in the face. So there was no way of me getting home, except ... to get out of the car and walk. Start walking in a gown, in a bloody face."
Chris - who also previously dated model Karrueche Tran - was sentenced to five years of probation, one year of domestic violence therapy, and six months of community service for the assault, which he completed in March 2015.
