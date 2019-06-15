View all in Latest
Go

ANC in Parliament confident in replacement MPs

The new members - including Alexandra Beukes, Matthew Wolmarans and Kebby Maphatsoe - are filling the vacancies left by former cabinent ministers who resigned from the National Assembly this week.

uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans' Association president Kebby Maphatsoe. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans' Association president Kebby Maphatsoe. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress in Parliament said it has full confidence that its new members will serve South Africa with absolute distinction.

The new members - including Alexandra Beukes, Matthew Wolmarans and Kebby Maphatsoe - are filling the vacancies left by former cabinet ministers who resigned from the National Assembly this week.

Bathabile Dlamini, Siyabonga Cwele, Jeff Radebe, Derek Hanekom and Mildred Oliphant, stepped down as MPs after failing to make the cut in President Cyril Ramaphosa's new cabinet.

The party thanked them for their contribution and said it's looking forward to working with them in future after they all indicated they would continue serving the ruling party.

The new members will be sworn in on Tuesday in Parliament

