2 killed, 81 injured after bus collides with bakkie and SUV in Limpopo

Two people in Limpopo have been confirmed dead and 81 others have been injured in a collision involving a bus and two other vehicles.

ER24 says paramedics arrived at the scene, which was along the R71 road between Letsietele and Gravelotte on Saturday morning and found a bakkie wedged under the front of the bus, while an SUV was discovered meters away.

The two occupants of the bakkie were later declared dead.

It’s believed the bus was en route to Phalaborwa from Ellisras.

ER24's Werner Vermaak says, “Eighty other people were treated on the scene and transported to the hospitals in the area for further medical treatment.

“The exact circumstances surrounding the accident is not yet known. Local authorities attended to the scene to conduct an investigation into this accident.”