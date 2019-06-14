World's largest brewer opens Israeli cybersecurity unit as attacks mount
AB InBev’s Tel Aviv hub will focus on analysing threats and potential attacks, said Luis Veronesi, vice president of global security and compliance.
JERUSALEM - Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev), the world’s largest beer maker, said on Thursday it was opening a cybersecurity unit in Israel to help protect itself from a growing number of attacks.
Israel is a leader in cybersecurity and many of the world’s largest companies have opened centres there or acquired Israeli tech firms to defend themselves against hackers as the reliance on digital networks and cloud storage becomes more prevalent.
AB InBev’s Tel Aviv hub will focus on analysing threats and potential attacks, said Luis Veronesi, vice president of global security and compliance. The company did not disclose financial details of the move.
Veronesi told Reuters that AB InBev and the entire industry have been facing increased cyber attacks, ranging from “financially motivated” hacks to attempts at disrupting operations.
“With increasing digitalisation, we have to be prepared to defend against anything coming,” he said.
The maker of about 500 brands including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois began operating in Israel a year ago when it acquired startup Weissbeerger, which developed a platform to analyse beverage consumption at the point of sale by connecting beer taps to the internet and collecting data from the register.
Weissbeerger became the company’s local research and development centre and it plans to expand its workforce, AB InBev said.
More in Business
-
Amcu tables R17,000 minimum wage demand for mineworkers
-
I spoke out against SAA dealings & risked losing my job - Stimpel
-
Rand steady as investors mull developments ahead of long weekend
-
Numsa, cabin crew members meet with SAA board over Jarana's resignation
-
SAA under Myeni leadership carried out irregular decisions - Stimpel
-
Motsepe’s lawyers head to Botswana to address political meddling claims
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.