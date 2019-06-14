Sudan’s military junta admits to giving orders that left 118 dead

The United Nations Security Council condemned the violence and noted the junta’s undertaking to investigate the massacre.

PRETORIA - The military junta in Sudan admitted it gave the order that led to the attacks that left 118 civilians dead in Khartoum on 3 June.

About to re-engage in dialogue with civilian leaders, Sudan’s Transitional Military Council said it regretted the error made in deploying the paramilitary Rapid Support Force, formerly known as the Janjaweed, against protestors.

Meeting in New York on Thursday night, the UN Security Council emphasised the importance of protecting human rights in Sudan.

The junta had a similar call from President Donald Trump’s most senior representative to Africa Tibor Nagy who was in Sudan with Washington’s newly-appointed special envoy Donald Booth.

