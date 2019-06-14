South Africa 'not far off' world's best, says skipper Van Wyk
Banyana Banyana captain Janine van Wyk believes the USA's record 13-0 demolition of 34th-ranked Thailand should put her team's performances so far into some perspective.
PARIS - South Africa are close to genuinely competing with the very best women's football has to offer despite losing both games so far at their debut World Cup, according to captain Janine van Wyk.
Banyana Banyana lost 1-0 to former runners-up China in Paris on Thursday, leaving them still without a point in Group B.
They had been beaten 3-1 by Spain in their opening game, having led for long spells courtesy of a Thembi Kgatlana goal, meaning they have nothing to show for their efforts so far since coming to France.
"This World Cup has come at the right time for us. We have worked extremely hard with some great players and talents coming through the ranks in South Africa," Van Wyk said.
"If we can get more clinical in front of goal, work on that more, then I think we can get better results from this, but we are not far off."
Desiree Ellis's team are ranked 49th in the world, the lowest of any team at the tournament with the exception of Jamaica.
Van Wyk believes the USA's record 13-0 demolition of 34th-ranked Thailand should put Banyana Banyana's performances so far into some perspective.
"You look at the Chinese team that is ranked 16th, Spain are ranked 13th, and you would have expected a USA-Thailand game, so I don't think we are far off in terms of matching.
"I think for the next World Cup, hopefully we will qualify and get some wins in the bag."
DAUNTING ENCOUNTER
A veteran member of the squad at the age of 32, Van Wyk added: "Of course you are disappointed with the results because any team here wants to win and progress to the next round and possibly lift the trophy, but for us we need to be a little bit realistic about things."
South Africa now face former winners Germany in a daunting encounter in Montpellier on Monday. With four third-placed teams from the six groups progressing to the last 16, they could theoretically still advance.
"We need to plan as if we are progressing to the next round, we can't be sitting back and saying it is over for us," insisted Van Wyk.
Goalkeeper Kaylin Swart struck a similar tone after coming into the side in place of the injured Andile Dlamini.
"We have done what we could. It wasn't enough but we keep going. We are not going to drop our heads now because the world is looking at us," she said.
"We didn't come here to make up the numbers, so hopefully everyone shakes this off."
Popular in Sport
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Banyana Banyana don't get the support they deserve
-
Semenya denied entry into Rabat Diamond League event
-
England unleash Archer against West Indies
-
Swiss court rejects IAAF request to reimpose testosterone rules against Caster
-
ANALYSIS: Rassie van der Dussen’s keeping cool
-
Juventus agree deal with Chelsea for Sarri - reports
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.