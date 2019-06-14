Sacked Fedusa boss Dennis George appealing ‘unfair’ dismissal
Former Fedusa general secretary Dennis George claims the presiding officer in his disciplinary process was biased.
JOHANNESBURG - Eyewitness News understands dismissed Federation of Unions of South Africa (Fedusa) general secretary Dennis George is appealing the decision, claiming unfair treatment.
In a Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration document seen by Eyewitness News, George says his dismissal was procedurally unfair.
He says the presiding officer who weighed the allegations against him and subsequently found him guilty was hired through the attorneys who conducted the investigation. He further claims the presiding officer was biased and did not take into account the submissions of the employer.
Thousands of Fedusa members are employed in the public service, with their pensions and savings controlled by the Government Employees’ Pension Fund, which mandates the PIC to invest on its behalf.
George is accused of having personally benefited from a controversial R4.3 billion deal between the PIC.
Before his dismissal in May, the federation of unions had placed George on special leave pending an investigation into the purchase of shares in Ayo Technology Solutions.
Eyewitness News reported last month that George was sacked from the organisation he had led since 2006 over allegations of corruption related to the controversial company that has been linked to allegations of wrongdoing revealed at the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) inquiry.
• Why Fedusa fired its general secretary Dennis George
George is accused of having personally benefited in a controversial R4.3 billion deal between the PIC and Ayo.
He has denied any wrongdoing.
