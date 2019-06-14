SAA under Myeni leadership carried out irregular decisions - Stimpel
Cynthia Stimpel said ordinarily, and as is practice, the SAA business units would identify needs, drive the assessment process and submit recommendations to the board.
PRETORIA – The state capture commission of inquiry has heard how the South African Airways (SAA) board, while being chaired by Dudu Myeni, was irregularly making decisions and ordering them to be carried out by the state-owned company.
This was among the submissions by the national carrier’s former treasurer Cynthia Stimpel, who testified on Thursday.
The commission has continued to hear evidence about state-owned companies but this time from the aviation sector.
But she said a new trend was emerging with that board.
“What I’ve been seeing is the same that in January was the initial approval for transaction advisor and then only comes through the adjudication committee.
“Then changed the scope of the transaction advisor, then it comes through an adjudication committee; that’s not how SAA should be functioning from a corporate governance perspective.”
Stimpel said her numerous concerns and objections were simply ignored.
