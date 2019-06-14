Rand steady as investors mull developments ahead of long weekend
Government bonds also gained, with the yield on the benchmark 2026 bond falling 0.5 basis points to 8.385%.
JOHANNESBURG – South Africa’s rand held steady on Friday as investors assessed local and international political developments ahead of a long weekend and a US Federal Reserve meeting next week.
At 0618 GMT, the rand traded at 14.8625 versus the dollar, 0.05% up from its previous close.
Government bonds also gained, with the yield on the benchmark 2026 bond falling 0.5 basis points to 8.385%.
Political uncertainty has fed investor jitters.
The main opposition party is calling for South Africa’s graft watchdog to release a report into allegations President Cyril Ramaphosa misled parliament over a donation to his 2017 campaign to lead the ruling African National Congress party.
Senior ANC officials meanwhile contradicted each other over whether the party had decided to expand the central bank’s mandate in the wake of data showing the worst economic contraction in a decade.
“Over the course of the past week, the rand has traded skittishly as both local and international headlines have caused some consternation in the markets,” Nedbank CIB analysts said in a morning note.
Markets also remain on alert after two oil tankers were attacked in the Gulf of Oman, with the United States blaming Iran for the assaults.
Investors are also looking towards the US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting next week to see whether the first of two anticipated interest rate cuts will happen, said Andre Botha, Senior Dealer at TreasuryONE in a morning note.
Nedbank CIB analysts expect the rand to trade in the range of 14.7000 to 15.0500 on Friday.
South African markets will be closed on Monday for a public holiday.
More in Business
-
Amcu tables R17,000 minimum wage demand for mineworkers
-
I spoke out against SAA dealings & risked losing my job - Stimpel
-
Numsa, cabin crew members meet with SAA board over Jarana's resignation
-
SAA under Myeni leadership carried out irregular decisions - Stimpel
-
Motsepe’s lawyers head to Botswana to address political meddling claims
-
SAA board rejected advice on R15bln loan, picked Free State agency, inquiry told
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.