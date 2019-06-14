PE paramedics attacked in yet another incident of violence against EMS workers

In the latest incident in Port Elizabeth, emergency personnel came under attack while responding to a stabbing.

CAPE TOWN - Health officials continue to deal with attacks on ambulances.

In the latest incident in Port Elizabeth, emergency personnel came under attack while responding to a stabbing.

The problem appears widespread with authorities in several provinces employing measures to safeguard emergency staff.

Counselling has been made available to the three emergency personnel who were robbed by armed men in Port Elizabeth this week.

The Eastern Cape Health Department's Sizwe Kupelo said it was not an isolated incident.

He said most attacks occurred in the Nelson Mandela Bay area.

“The most dangerous area is Nelson Mandela Bay; 98% to 99% of attacks occur there.”

In the Western Cape, ambulance crews are often escorted into dangerous areas by police.