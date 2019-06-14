Numsa, cabin crew members meet with SAA board over Jarana's resignation
SAA employees affiliated to the organisations staged pickets at the country’s major airports this week threatening further disruptions should Vuyani Jarana not return.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) and the South African Cabin Crew Association have met with the South African Airways (SAA) board to discuss their demand that Vuyani Jarana be reinstated as CEO.
SAA employees affiliated to the organisations staged pickets at the country’s major airports this week threatening further disruptions should Jarana not return.
His short stint at SAA ended after he resigned, citing several reasons, including uncertainty about his role and frustration around the implementation of the airline’s turnaround strategy.
Although Jarana detailed his struggles at SAA in a lengthy resignation letter, including a lack of government support, Numsa and the Cabin Crew Association were convinced he was still the man for the job.
The union’s Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said they told members of the SAA board when they met them on Thursday that by letting go of Jarana, the airline was being set-up to fail so that it could be privatised.
“The chairperson seems genuine in engaging and hearing us and we do think we can work with them. But we do need them to take us seriously on the issues that we’ve raised.”
Numsa has threatened a shutdown of all services at SAA should their demands not be met.
More in Business
-
SAA under Myeni leadership carried out irregular decisions - Stimpel
-
Motsepe’s lawyers head to Botswana to address political meddling claims
-
SAA board rejected advice on R15bln loan, picked Free State agency, inquiry told
-
Two tankers catch fire after suspected Gulf of Oman attacks
-
Numsa: Automotive sector wage negotiations could stall over back pay
-
Ramaphosa appoints Mabuza as leader of government business
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.