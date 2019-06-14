View all in Latest
Numsa, cabin crew members meet with SAA board over Jarana's resignation

SAA employees affiliated to the organisations staged pickets at the country’s major airports this week threatening further disruptions should Vuyani Jarana not return.

FILE: A South African Airways flight takes off as another one is parked in a bay on the tarmac at OR Tambo International airport in Johannesburg. Picture: AFP
FILE: A South African Airways flight takes off as another one is parked in a bay on the tarmac at OR Tambo International airport in Johannesburg. Picture: AFP
46 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) and the South African Cabin Crew Association have met with the South African Airways (SAA) board to discuss their demand that Vuyani Jarana be reinstated as CEO.

SAA employees affiliated to the organisations staged pickets at the country’s major airports this week threatening further disruptions should Jarana not return.

His short stint at SAA ended after he resigned, citing several reasons, including uncertainty about his role and frustration around the implementation of the airline’s turnaround strategy.

Although Jarana detailed his struggles at SAA in a lengthy resignation letter, including a lack of government support, Numsa and the Cabin Crew Association were convinced he was still the man for the job.

The union’s Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said they told members of the SAA board when they met them on Thursday that by letting go of Jarana, the airline was being set-up to fail so that it could be privatised.

“The chairperson seems genuine in engaging and hearing us and we do think we can work with them. But we do need them to take us seriously on the issues that we’ve raised.”

Numsa has threatened a shutdown of all services at SAA should their demands not be met.

