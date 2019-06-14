View all in Latest
Go

Masina: New Ekurhuleni mayoral committee to accelerate service delivery

Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina said he was focused on selecting individuals with experience, competence, and a passion for service delivery excellence.

Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina delivers his state of the city address on 27 March 2019 at the Germiston Council Chambers. Picture: @City_Ekurhuleni/Twitter
32 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina said his changes to the mayoral committee were guided by the need to continue accelerating service delivery.

Masina announced the newly appointed executive on Thursday, which comprised of 60% women.

The mayor said he was focused on selecting individuals with experience, competence, and a passion for service delivery excellence.

The shuffle came after incumbent councillors Petrus Mabunda and Robert Mashigo were sworn in as members of the provincial executive and the National Assembly respectively.

As a result, Phelisa Nkunjana and Masele Madihlaba have been appointed in those portfolios.

Ndosi Shongwe has also been moved from environmental affairs to city planning while Khosi Mabaso will replace her in that position.

Nomadlozi Nkosi and Frans Moko were both new faces to the executive; they occupy health and social development and community safety respectively.

Councillors were being sworn in at the Germiston City Council on Friday morning.

The new mayoral committee members are:

Finance and Economic Development: Nkosindiphile Xhakaza

Infrastructure Services: Masele Madihlaba

Transport Planning: Phelisa Nkunjana

MMC Human Settlements: Lesiba Mpya

Water, Sanitation and Energy: Tiisetso Nketle

Community Safety: Frans Moko

Health and Social Development: Nomadlozi Nkosi

Corporate and Shared Services: Dorah Mlambo

City Planning: Ndosi Shongwe

Environment and Waste Management: Khosi Mabaso

