Masina: New Ekurhuleni mayoral committee to accelerate service delivery
Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina said he was focused on selecting individuals with experience, competence, and a passion for service delivery excellence.
JOHANNESBURG – Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina said his changes to the mayoral committee were guided by the need to continue accelerating service delivery.
Masina announced the newly appointed executive on Thursday, which comprised of 60% women.
The mayor said he was focused on selecting individuals with experience, competence, and a passion for service delivery excellence.
The shuffle came after incumbent councillors Petrus Mabunda and Robert Mashigo were sworn in as members of the provincial executive and the National Assembly respectively.
As a result, Phelisa Nkunjana and Masele Madihlaba have been appointed in those portfolios.
Ndosi Shongwe has also been moved from environmental affairs to city planning while Khosi Mabaso will replace her in that position.
Nomadlozi Nkosi and Frans Moko were both new faces to the executive; they occupy health and social development and community safety respectively.
Councillors were being sworn in at the Germiston City Council on Friday morning.
The new mayoral committee members are:
Finance and Economic Development: Nkosindiphile Xhakaza
Infrastructure Services: Masele Madihlaba
Transport Planning: Phelisa Nkunjana
MMC Human Settlements: Lesiba Mpya
Water, Sanitation and Energy: Tiisetso Nketle
Community Safety: Frans Moko
Health and Social Development: Nomadlozi Nkosi
Corporate and Shared Services: Dorah Mlambo
City Planning: Ndosi Shongwe
Environment and Waste Management: Khosi Mabaso
More in Politics
-
DA's request for inquiry into Mkhwebane's fitness referred to justice committee
-
F4SD councillor loses court bid for his seat
-
No mbongi for Ramaphosa Sona as Parliament cuts budget to R2mln
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: President Ramaphosa, the honeymoon is over
-
Ramaphosa appoints Mabuza as leader of government business
-
Hundreds of leather-bound copies of the Constitution missing from Parliament
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.