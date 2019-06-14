MPs to get 88 free single-flight journeys a year as part of their perks
The only catch is that they have to fly economy except in exceptional circumstances.
CAPE TOWN - Members of Parliament will be receiving nearly 100 single-journey flight tickets as part of their list of perks.
New and old MPs were on Friday informed about the perks of being a public representative during their week-long induction and training, which saw them receive training on the inner workings of Parliament.
Parliament divisional manager Vusi Mavuso briefed members on the handbook for MPs that contains all provisions for members.
He said all members were entitled to up to 88 single-flight journeys every financial year. The only catch is that they have to fly economy, except in exceptional circumstances.
"All members are provided with 88 single journeys per financial year, that is from 1 March to 31 April, this is the rule book that we have been following.
"For party whips, presiding officers, and house chairpersons: they are provided with a few additional single flights to make it 96," Mavuso said.
Members from all parties also had something to celebrate on Friday after receiving their very first salaries.
"And how many of you all received your salaries last night? Let's just thank the staff for our salaries last night," said ACDP MP Steve Swart whose clapping was joined by that of other MPs.
