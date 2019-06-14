Morocco race invite 'too late' for Caster Semenya – agent
Athlete Caster Semenya’s agent pointed out that it takes more than 20 hours to travel to Morocco from South Africa.
JOHANNESBURG - Caster Semenya has been invited on Friday to run in an 800m race in Morocco on Sunday - after previously saying that she had been denied the right to participate in the event - but the invitation has come too late for her to get there, her agent said.
“She was invited today, but that was too late,” Jukka Harkonen told Reuters by phone. He pointed out that it takes more than 20 hours to travel to Morocco from South Africa.
Semenya’s lawyers said in a statement on Thursday that she was seeking clarity over this apparent “violation” of the Swiss Federal Tribunal (SFT) order after her initial request to race in Rabat this weekend was denied by the Royal Moroccan Athletics Federation, without reasons being given.
On Thursday Switzerland’s highest court rejected an International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) request for eligibility regulations to be reimposed on Semenya.
IAAF regulations say XY chromosome athletes with differences in sexual development (DSDs) can only race in distances from 400m to a mile if they take medication to reduce their naturally occurring testosterone levels.
The SFT temporarily lifted the regulations affecting Semenya until 25 June but could extend that further after hearing submissions from the IAAF and Athletics South Africa over an appeal against a 1 May Court of Arbitration for Sport award upholding the rules.
The IAAF wanted the regulations reinstated against 28-year-old Semenya immediately, but this was rejected by the SFT, according to Semenya’s agent.
Popular in Sport
-
Caster allowed entry into Diamond League 800 metre event in Morocco
-
This is the biggest challenge of my leadership - Faf du Plessis
-
ADRIAN EPHRAIM: Do Bafana Bafana & the Proteas prove we're a bunch of losers?
-
Semenya denied entry into Rabat Diamond League event
-
Swiss court rejects IAAF request to reimpose testosterone rules against Caster
-
DANIEL GALLAN: Why cricket suffers when stuck behind a paywall
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.