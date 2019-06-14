-
More arrests expected in CT fraudulent roadworthy certificates case
Three men, attached to the Epping Vehicle Centre, appeared in court on Thursday where they were released on R2,000 bail each on charges of fraud and corruption.
CAPE TOWN - More arrests were expected to be made in connection with a clamp down on fraudulent roadworthy certificates at a Cape Town vehicle testing centre.
Three men, attached to the Epping Vehicle Centre, appeared in court on Thursday where they were released on R2,000 bail each on charges of fraud and corruption.
The Hawks' Philani Nkwalase said two of the accused allegedly issued fraudulent certificates to a vehicle transporting learners despite it not being deemed fit to be on the roads.
“The arrest follows a joint investigation by the Hawks, Western Cape Department of Transport as well as the provincial traffic department who are in the quest to clamp down on illegal issuing of roadworthy certificates.”
