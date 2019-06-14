Mkhwebane’s office to release documents related to Waterkloof landing

Mkhwebane's spokesperson Oupa Segawlwe says they have received a request from the commission for all information related to the incident and they will comply.

JOHANNESBURG – The office of the Public Protector would on Friday release all documentation related to the 2013 Waterkloof landing of the private Gupta jet to the state capture commission of inquiry.

Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela and her successor Busisiwe Mkhwebane have been publicly blaming one another on why the report was never released.

Mkhwebane's spokesperson Oupa Segalwe said they have received a request from the commission for all information related to the incident and they would comply.

“There has been a letter from the commission requesting the records of this particular investigation. The Public Protector will comply as she has done with other matters like this one.”

Madonsela said once the information was in the public, she would be vindicated.

“And I maintain that we did and if anybody disagrees with me, release the records to the state capture commission; every letter I wrote to anyone, to investigators and all the interviews I had with those involved.”

She said her investigations were completed and they identified the weaknesses in procedure that allowed the Guptas to land their jet at Waterkloof.

She said all that was left was for Mkhwebane to release the report.

Eyewitness News revealed in April 2013 that a private aircraft carrying the Guptas' guests had landed at the national key point carrying guest who were to attend a lavish wedding at the Sun City resort in the North West.

Former international relations head of protocol Bruce Koloane claimed he was put under pressure by "number one”, believed to be former President Jacob Zuma, to facilitate the landing.

Zuma denied playing any part in the landing.