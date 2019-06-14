View all in Latest
Go

Marx commits to Lions and SA Rugby

Marx will be able to enjoy a temporary release after the 2019 Rugby World Cup for a sabbatical in Japan and he will return to South Africa and the Emirates Lions in June 2020.

Springbok hooker Malcolm Marx. Picture: Twitter/@VodacomRugga
52 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Springbok hooker Malcolm Marx has extended his contract with the Emirates Lions until 2021.

The Lions Rugby Company, together with SA Rugby, and the newly established contracting model have been able to retain the services of the outstanding hooker by ensuring the player’s career is managed and sustained.

Marx will be able to enjoy a temporary release after the 2019 Rugby World Cup for a sabbatical in Japan and he will return to South Africa and the Emirates Lions in June 2020.

“Malcolm has always given the Lions and Springboks 100 % effort and dedication and to ensure sustainability in the young player’s career, it is important that, together, we look after his well-being,” says Rudolph Straeuli, CEO of the Lions Company.

SA Rugby’s Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus said he was delighted that Marx had renewed his contract.

“Malcolm has established himself as a world-class player and his contribution to the Springboks has been immense, so his decision to renew his contract with the Lions is very good news indeed,” said Erasmus.

“Malcolm’s contract renewal at the Lions is a fantastic result for the new contracting model that the players, unions and SA Rugby worked to agree on."

“It proves what can be achieved if we all work together with the best interests of the player and South African rugby in mind."

