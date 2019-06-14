Marx commits to Lions and SA Rugby
Marx will be able to enjoy a temporary release after the 2019 Rugby World Cup for a sabbatical in Japan and he will return to South Africa and the Emirates Lions in June 2020.
CAPE TOWN - Springbok hooker Malcolm Marx has extended his contract with the Emirates Lions until 2021.
The Lions Rugby Company, together with SA Rugby, and the newly established contracting model have been able to retain the services of the outstanding hooker by ensuring the player’s career is managed and sustained.
Marx will be able to enjoy a temporary release after the 2019 Rugby World Cup for a sabbatical in Japan and he will return to South Africa and the Emirates Lions in June 2020.
“Malcolm has always given the Lions and Springboks 100 % effort and dedication and to ensure sustainability in the young player’s career, it is important that, together, we look after his well-being,” says Rudolph Straeuli, CEO of the Lions Company.
SA Rugby’s Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus said he was delighted that Marx had renewed his contract.
“Malcolm has established himself as a world-class player and his contribution to the Springboks has been immense, so his decision to renew his contract with the Lions is very good news indeed,” said Erasmus.
“Malcolm’s contract renewal at the Lions is a fantastic result for the new contracting model that the players, unions and SA Rugby worked to agree on."
“It proves what can be achieved if we all work together with the best interests of the player and South African rugby in mind."
Popular in Sport
-
Semenya denied entry into Rabat Diamond League event
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Banyana Banyana don't get the support they deserve
-
South Africa 'not far off' world's best, says skipper Van Wyk
-
ANALYSIS: Rassie van der Dussen’s keeping cool
-
England unleash Archer against West Indies
-
Banyana Banyana face World Cup exit after losing to China
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.