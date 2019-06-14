View all in Latest
Kenyan MP who slapped female lawmaker taken into police custody

Rashid Kassim assaulted Fatima Gedi after confronting her about funds not allocated to his constituency.

Picture: AFP.
Picture: AFP.
48 minutes ago

PRETORIA – A Kenyan Member of Parliament (MP) has been arrested for slapping a female lawmaker, saying she did not allocate funds to his constituency.

Footage of a tearful Fatima Gedi with a bleeding mouth was posted on social media.

The attack took place in the parliamentary carpark in Nairobi.

Rashid Kassim assaulted Gedi after confronting her about funds not allocated to his constituency.

Female MPs walked out of the chamber protesting that they were being mocked by their male colleagues who said it was 'slapping day'.

It was reported that some male lawmakers said women needed to have better manners and to know how to treat men.

Kassim, who was taken into custody by police, has not commented on the incident.

