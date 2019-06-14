Kempton Park residents without power for almost a week
It was understood the outage was caused by an explosion at the Glen Marais substation due to cable theft.
JOHANNESBURG – By Friday morning, Kempton Park residents had been without electricity for almost a week.
It was understood the outage was caused by an explosion at the Glen Marais substation due to cable theft.
Officials had said power would be restored by Thursday night while residents said they wanted answers.
They said they have been in the dark for days, elderly people were struggling and they didn't even have hot water to bath.
The Ekurhuleni Municipality has been unavailable for comment on Friday morning.
So it turns out that we still won’t have power in parts of Kempton Park as criminals used the upportunity of the main power being out to strip down substations. So probably another day without power. @City_Ekurhuleni @Radio702 pic.twitter.com/cp4Tjyvdi6— The real Gideon (@Gideon_van_Zyl) June 13, 2019
Final round of testing to ensure safe switch on @City_Ekurhuleni @CyrilRamaphosa. Thank you to our team of Engineers I know it was not an easy project. To the community of Kempton Park we gave it our best shot but we had to ensure safety. Lefts fight cable theft together. pic.twitter.com/F7cVL3bevw— Mzwandile Masina (@mzwandileMasina) June 12, 2019
POWER UPDATE: KEMPTON PARK - Testing of equipment in progress. Once all is clear power will be restored in stages. This is estimated to be later this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/ozT4C7dyXU— CITY OF EKURHULENI (@City_Ekurhuleni) June 12, 2019
Popular in Local
-
SAA under Myeni leadership carried out irregular decisions - Stimpel
-
Virgin Active pulls out of masturbating case
-
EFF applauds Greek govt for serving Adam Catzavalos with summons
-
Madonsela wants 'full record' of Guptas' Waterkloof landing probe released
-
3 arrested Ekurhuleni cops linked to fraudulent WhatsApp messages
-
Swiss court rejects IAAF request to reimpose testosterone rules against Caster
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.