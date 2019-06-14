Kempton Park residents without power for almost a week

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 0°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 0°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 0°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
Go

Kempton Park residents without power for almost a week

It was understood the outage was caused by an explosion at the Glen Marais substation due to cable theft.

Picture: Pixabay.com
Picture: Pixabay.com
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – By Friday morning, Kempton Park residents had been without electricity for almost a week.

It was understood the outage was caused by an explosion at the Glen Marais substation due to cable theft.

Officials had said power would be restored by Thursday night while residents said they wanted answers.

They said they have been in the dark for days, elderly people were struggling and they didn't even have hot water to bath.

The Ekurhuleni Municipality has been unavailable for comment on Friday morning.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA