Kempton Park residents without power for almost a week

It was understood the outage was caused by an explosion at the Glen Marais substation due to cable theft.

JOHANNESBURG – By Friday morning, Kempton Park residents had been without electricity for almost a week.

Officials had said power would be restored by Thursday night while residents said they wanted answers.

They said they have been in the dark for days, elderly people were struggling and they didn't even have hot water to bath.

The Ekurhuleni Municipality has been unavailable for comment on Friday morning.

So it turns out that we still won’t have power in parts of Kempton Park as criminals used the upportunity of the main power being out to strip down substations. So probably another day without power. @City_Ekurhuleni @Radio702 pic.twitter.com/cp4Tjyvdi6 — The real Gideon (@Gideon_van_Zyl) June 13, 2019

Final round of testing to ensure safe switch on @City_Ekurhuleni @CyrilRamaphosa. Thank you to our team of Engineers I know it was not an easy project. To the community of Kempton Park we gave it our best shot but we had to ensure safety. Lefts fight cable theft together. pic.twitter.com/F7cVL3bevw — Mzwandile Masina (@mzwandileMasina) June 12, 2019