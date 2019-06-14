JEAN-JACQUES CORNISH: SA has lost the moral high ground as a mediator

-
Marriage fraud victim gets her identity backLocal
-
'It's time to share the profits' - Amcu to mining bossesBusiness
-
No influenza outbreak, says National Institute for Communicable DiseasesLocal
-
Investigators to present latest findings on downing of MH17World
-
Iran denies tanker attacks as tensions soarWorld
-
MPs to get 88 free single-flight journeys a year as part of their perksPolitics
-
Marriage fraud victim gets her identity backLocal
-
'It's time to share the profits' - Amcu to mining bossesBusiness
-
No influenza outbreak, says National Institute for Communicable DiseasesLocal
-
MPs to get 88 free single-flight journeys a year as part of their perksPolitics
-
Gugulethu fire station closed after protesters set vehicles alightLocal
-
4 men linked to Klapmuts farm attack armed robbery appear in courtLocal
Popular Topics
-
DA opens criminal case against Dlamini over Sassa sagaPolitics
-
Masina: New Ekurhuleni mayoral committee to accelerate service deliveryPolitics
-
DA's request for inquiry into Mkhwebane's fitness referred to justice committeePolitics
-
F4SD councillor loses court bid for his seatLocal
-
No mbongi for Ramaphosa Sona as Parliament cuts budget to R2mlnLocal
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: President Ramaphosa, the honeymoon is overOpinion
-
JEAN-JACQUES CORNISH: SA has lost the moral high ground as a mediatorOpinion
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Banyana Banyana don't get the support they deserveOpinion
-
DANIEL GALLAN: Why cricket suffers when stuck behind a paywallOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: President Ramaphosa, the honeymoon is overOpinion
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: There are more pressing issues than the SARB's mandateLocal
-
JEAN-JACQUES CORNISH: Sudanese enthusiastic as negotiations resumeAfrica
Popular Topics
-
Iran denies tanker attacks as tensions soarWorld
-
World's largest brewer opens Israeli cybersecurity unit as attacks mountBusiness
-
Amcu tables R17,000 minimum wage demand for mineworkersBusiness
-
I spoke out against SAA dealings & risked losing my job - StimpelBusiness
-
Rand steady as investors mull developments ahead of long weekendBusiness
-
Numsa, cabin crew members meet with SAA board over Jarana's resignationBusiness
Sneak peek: A magic ice festival
-
Cardi B claims she's done with surgeryLifestyle
-
Nipsey Hussle to be honoured with posthumous Humanitarian AwardLifestyle
-
Cuba Gooding Jr. charged with forcible touchingLifestyle
-
Robbie Williams becomes co-owner of Liverpool Media AcademyLifestyle
-
Nasa renames street for 'hidden' black women mathematiciansWorld
-
'Bohemian Rhapsody' director Bryan Singer to pay $150k to rape accuserLifestyle
-
Actor Cuba Gooding Jr to turn himself in after groping allegation - NBCLifestyle
-
Netflix gets its game on at E3 with 'Stranger Things'Lifestyle
-
Cruelty-free circus swaps real animals for hologramsLifestyle
-
Manyonga leads strong SA team at Rabat Diamond LeagueSport
-
Marx commits to Lions and SA RugbySport
-
ANALYSIS: Rassie van der Dussen’s keeping coolSport
-
South Africa 'not far off' world's best, says skipper Van WykSport
-
England unleash Archer against West IndiesSport
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Banyana Banyana don't get the support they deserveOpinion
Popular Topics
-
England unleash Archer against West IndiesSport
-
DANIEL GALLAN: Why cricket suffers when stuck behind a paywallOpinion
-
Proteas top order must step up to keep SA’s World Cup hopes aliveSport
-
ICC won't change bails after World Cup wicket problemsSport
-
CARTOON: Weather for DucksSport
-
Rain gifts Proteas first WC point but they're still staring into the abyssSport
Popular Topics
Sneak peek: A magic ice festival
-
Marriage fraud victim gets her identity backLocal
-
'I’m here to face the consequences of my actions' - Adam CatzavelosLocal
-
Hong Kong extradition protests bring city to a standstillWorld
-
Cruelty-free circus swaps real animals for hologramsLifestyle
-
Watch him jump! On the couch with U-18 high jump world champ Breyton PooleLocal
-
'I am mad' - Mothers of children who died from rat poison want arrestsLocal
-
Bathabile Dlamini: I don’t drink, I’m epilepticLocal
-
Bathabile Dlamini: ANC is not ready for a woman presidentLocal
-
EXCLUSIVE: Bathabile Dlamini says Sassa criticism felt like rapeLocal
-
CARTOON: Weather for DucksSport
-
CARTOON: Who Made Ace the Minister of finANCe?Business
-
CARTOON: Having The Proteas Over for BreakfastSport
-
CARTOON: #Uyajola99 - The Political EpisodePolitics
-
CARTOON: Breaking Dawn?Politics
-
CARTOON: Cyril's Clean SweepPolitics
-
CARTOON: Justice Delayed...Politics
-
CARTOON: Time to clean up the CabinetPolitics
-
CARTOON: The Smallanyana PartiesPolitics
- Fri
- 16°C
- 3°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 4°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 5°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 6°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 3°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 16°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 6°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 5°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 4°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 5°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 6°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 3°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 4°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 2°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 2°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 2°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 3°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 15°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 6°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 4°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 4°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 5°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 5°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 0°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 0°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 0°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 4°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 2°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 2°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 6°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 5°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 3°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 6°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 6°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 6°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 11°C
JEAN-JACQUES CORNISH: SA has lost the moral high ground as a mediator
OPINION
In those early heady days of democracy, South Africa was often said to be punching above its weight diplomatically. There was not a country that did not want to be the friend of Nelson Mandela’s success story. Many sought help, hoping that rubbing up against it might bring some good fortune.
So, in addition to their considerable domestic commitments, Mandela and his early successors were required to be counsellors and mediators. They were expected to explain how they achieved the seemingly impossible end of apartheid and the reconciliation that brought about the Rainbow Nation. Northern Ireland is perhaps the best example of this.
Many times, South African leaders were obliged to apply these lessons by actually stepping in between parties in conflict and brokering a peace.
This applied mainly in Africa where South African mediation achieved settlements in Sudan, Comoros, Burundi, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Cote d’Ivoire and Lesotho.
The fact that things have lately gone pear-shaped in many of these nations is a debate for another day.
However badly things have fared, they are indubitably better off having had South African mediation and peacekeeping at a time when the rest of the world was either unwilling or incapable to intervene.
Thankfully, that is not the case in Sudan today.
The African Union has built the confidence and experience to make its presence felt by red-carding the Transitional Military Council until it hands power to a civilian administration.
The Arab nations are there, albeit misguidedly lending moral support to the military junta in Khartoum until the generals made the fatal error of deploying the former Janjaweed against unarmed protestors.
The United States has got involved, sending Tibor Nagy, its top envoy to Africa, to urge an and to the violence.
It has also named Donald Booth as its special envoy to Sudan - the ninth since 2001.
Not only Washington, but Hollywood has skin in the game through activitist actor George Clooney calling on the US Treasury to use its muscle with international banks to dry up the financial stream to the junta in Khartoum and anyone seeking to prolong the conflict in the strategically placed country bridging Africa and the Arab worlds.
Look for South Africa in this crowd and you will be disappointed. Does this mean the days of Mzanzi mediation are over? Probably not.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has his hands full pulling South Africa out of the economic swamp. For him it is very much a case of charity beginning at home.
The sad reality is the wasted Zuma years of corruption have cut the moral high ground from under South Africa’s feet.
That is ironic, because Zuma himself was a good, although tough, mediator.
“Do you really think you can twist a man’s arm behind his back hard enough to get him to sign a settlement with his free hand?” I asked him in jest after he had brought a reluctant Pierre Nkurunziza into the Burundi deal.
“What do you think they did to us at Codesa?” he retorted.
Jean-Jacques Cornish is an Africa correspondent at Eyewitness News. Follow him on Twitter: @jjcornish.
Popular in Opinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: President Ramaphosa, the honeymoon is overone day ago
-
ADRIAN EPHRAIM: Do Bafana Bafana & the Proteas prove we're a bunch of losers?41 minutes ago
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Banyana Banyana don't get the support they deserve4 hours ago
-
DANIEL GALLAN: Why cricket suffers when stuck behind a paywallone day ago
-
[FACT CHECK] Are 57% of SA kids raised without fathers?345 days ago
-
DANIEL GALLAN: AB de Villiers, the one that got away6 days ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.