Ignore advert about cheap commodities, Zim central bank tells citizens

It said the advert was fake and misleading because it used the address and phone number for the central bank and its governor.

HARARE – In Zimbabwe, the central bank has told Zimbabweans to ignore an advert on social media advertising cheap commodities at an address in central Harare.

It said the advert was fake and misleading because it used the address and phone number for the central bank and its governor.

The advert for cheap cooking oil, sugar, rice and maize meal urged customers to hurry while stocks last.

It listed the address of the so-called People’s Wholesale and Retail Mart as Number 80, Samora Machel Avenue.

It also gave the mobile number to use for further inquiries.

The problem was that the address given was that of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, and the number posted reportedly belonged to central bank chief John Mangudya.

In a statement posted to Twitter, the RBZ urged Zimbabweans to ignore the message, which it described as unwarranted cyber abuse.

Frustration was mounting in Zimbabwe over rising prices, which many blamed on the government’s current austerity measures.