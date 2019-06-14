I spoke out against SAA dealings & risked losing my job - Stimpel

Cynthia Stimpel has testified at the state capture commission of inquiry about the circumstances which pushed her to decide to report what was happening.

JOHANNESBURG - South African Airways (SAA) former group treasurer has revealed that despite knowing she might lose her job, she decided to become a whistleblower and speak out against a highly irregular financial deal within the national carrier.

The commission has been hearing evidence about the aviation industry with a particular focus on SAA.

Evidence leader Advocate Kate Hofmeyer asked Stimpel what her concerns were about the national carrier approving the appointment of BNP Capital to provide financial advisory services.

“For me, it was the whole process, the way we have gone and approached we’ve taken to secure funding for SAA. We’ve diverted from the traditional and historical way of sourcing funds, we’ve added names and then brought in a transaction advisor and changed the scope of it. The fact that the treasury was not involved in this, made feel totally uncomfortable.”

Stimpel said she couldn’t keep quiet about what was happening.

“The risk was, I’d probably lose my job should I speak out and I said should I resign, it will come out later anyway and they’ll say who was that person in that position, who was the treasurer, why didn’t they do something about it? I said I had to take the risk and speak out, so on that basis, I decided I’ll become a whistleblower.”

