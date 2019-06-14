Joburg health condemns attack on 6 Protea South Clinic nurses

-
Sacked Fedusa boss Dennis George appealing ‘unfair’ dismissalLocal
-
Committee to look into Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office will sit next monthPolitics
-
PE paramedics attacked in yet another incident of violence against EMS workersLocal
-
Former credit controller gets 5 years for R1mln fraudLocal
-
Mabuza warns SA against complacency in ending HIV/AidsLocal
-
Marriage fraud victim gets her identity backLocal
-
Sacked Fedusa boss Dennis George appealing ‘unfair’ dismissalLocal
-
Committee to look into Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office will sit next monthPolitics
-
PE paramedics attacked in yet another incident of violence against EMS workersLocal
-
Former credit controller gets 5 years for R1mln fraudLocal
-
Mabuza warns SA against complacency in ending HIV/AidsLocal
-
Marriage fraud victim gets her identity backLocal
Popular Topics
-
MPs to get 88 free single-flight journeys a year as part of their perksPolitics
-
DA opens criminal case against Dlamini over Sassa sagaPolitics
-
Masina: New Ekurhuleni mayoral committee to accelerate service deliveryPolitics
-
DA's request for inquiry into Mkhwebane's fitness referred to justice committeePolitics
-
F4SD councillor loses court bid for his seatLocal
-
No mbongi for Ramaphosa Sona as Parliament cuts budget to R2mlnLocal
-
JEAN-JACQUES CORNISH: SA has lost the moral high ground as a mediatorOpinion
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Banyana Banyana don't get the support they deserveOpinion
-
DANIEL GALLAN: Why cricket suffers when stuck behind a paywallOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: President Ramaphosa, the honeymoon is overOpinion
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: There are more pressing issues than the SARB's mandateLocal
-
JEAN-JACQUES CORNISH: Sudanese enthusiastic as negotiations resumeAfrica
Popular Topics
-
'It's time to share the profits' - Amcu to mining bossesBusiness
-
Iran denies tanker attacks as tensions soarWorld
-
World's largest brewer opens Israeli cybersecurity unit as attacks mountBusiness
-
Amcu tables R17,000 minimum wage demand for mineworkersBusiness
-
I spoke out against SAA dealings & risked losing my job - StimpelBusiness
-
Rand steady as investors mull developments ahead of long weekendBusiness
Sneak peek: A magic ice festival
-
Cardi B claims she's done with surgeryLifestyle
-
Nipsey Hussle to be honoured with posthumous Humanitarian AwardLifestyle
-
Cuba Gooding Jr. charged with forcible touchingLifestyle
-
Robbie Williams becomes co-owner of Liverpool Media AcademyLifestyle
-
Nasa renames street for 'hidden' black women mathematiciansWorld
-
'Bohemian Rhapsody' director Bryan Singer to pay $150k to rape accuserLifestyle
-
Actor Cuba Gooding Jr to turn himself in after groping allegation - NBCLifestyle
-
Netflix gets its game on at E3 with 'Stranger Things'Lifestyle
-
Cruelty-free circus swaps real animals for hologramsLifestyle
-
ADRIAN EPHRAIM: Do Bafana Bafana & the Proteas prove we're a bunch of losers?Opinion
-
Manyonga leads strong SA team at Rabat Diamond LeagueSport
-
Marx commits to Lions and SA RugbySport
-
ANALYSIS: Rassie van der Dussen’s keeping coolSport
-
South Africa 'not far off' world's best, says skipper Van WykSport
-
England unleash Archer against West IndiesSport
Popular Topics
-
ANALYSIS: Rassie van der Dussen’s keeping coolSport
-
England unleash Archer against West IndiesSport
-
DANIEL GALLAN: Why cricket suffers when stuck behind a paywallOpinion
-
Proteas top order must step up to keep SA’s World Cup hopes aliveSport
-
ICC won't change bails after World Cup wicket problemsSport
-
CARTOON: Weather for DucksSport
Popular Topics
Sneak peek: A magic ice festival
-
Marriage fraud victim gets her identity backLocal
-
'I’m here to face the consequences of my actions' - Adam CatzavelosLocal
-
Hong Kong extradition protests bring city to a standstillWorld
-
Cruelty-free circus swaps real animals for hologramsLifestyle
-
Watch him jump! On the couch with U-18 high jump world champ Breyton PooleLocal
-
'I am mad' - Mothers of children who died from rat poison want arrestsLocal
-
Bathabile Dlamini: I don’t drink, I’m epilepticLocal
-
Bathabile Dlamini: ANC is not ready for a woman presidentLocal
-
EXCLUSIVE: Bathabile Dlamini says Sassa criticism felt like rapeLocal
-
CARTOON: Weather for DucksSport
-
CARTOON: Who Made Ace the Minister of finANCe?Business
-
CARTOON: Having The Proteas Over for BreakfastSport
-
CARTOON: #Uyajola99 - The Political EpisodePolitics
-
CARTOON: Breaking Dawn?Politics
-
CARTOON: Cyril's Clean SweepPolitics
-
CARTOON: Justice Delayed...Politics
-
CARTOON: Time to clean up the CabinetPolitics
-
CARTOON: The Smallanyana PartiesPolitics
- Fri
- 16°C
- 3°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 4°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 5°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 6°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 3°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 16°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 6°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 5°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 4°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 5°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 6°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 3°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 4°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 2°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 2°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 2°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 3°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 15°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 6°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 4°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 4°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 5°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 5°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 0°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 0°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 0°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 4°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 2°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 2°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 6°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 5°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 3°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 6°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 6°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 6°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 11°C
Joburg health condemns attack on 6 Protea South Clinic nurses
It is understood two patients entered the Soweto facility after closing time on Thursday and demanded to be treated.
JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg Health and Social Development MMC Mpho Phalatse has condemned the attack on workers at Protea South Clinic where she says six nurses were held hostage by residents demanding better services.
It is understood two patients entered the Soweto facility after closing time on Thursday and demanded to be treated.
The pair allegedly refused to listen to staff who referred them to the 24-hour Chiawelo Clinic opposite the Protea South facility.
The Johannesburg Metro Police Department was called while staff, who eventually caved in to the demands, treated the two patients.
Phalatse said the incident was worrying.
“It’s very concerning; the level of disrespect and disregard of the rule of law by some of our clients who think it’s okay to hold our staff hostage because they demand services.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
'It's time to share the profits' - Amcu to mining bosses2 hours ago
-
MPs to get 88 free single-flight journeys a year as part of their perks3 hours ago
-
EFF applauds Greek govt for serving Adam Catzavelos with summons10 hours ago
-
Committee to look into Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office will sit next monthone hour ago
-
Virgin Active pulls out of masturbating caseone day ago
-
Mabuza warns SA against complacency in ending HIV/Aidsone hour ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.