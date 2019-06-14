Joburg health condemns attack on 6 Protea South Clinic nurses

It is understood two patients entered the Soweto facility after closing time on Thursday and demanded to be treated.

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg Health and Social Development MMC Mpho Phalatse has condemned the attack on workers at Protea South Clinic where she says six nurses were held hostage by residents demanding better services.

The pair allegedly refused to listen to staff who referred them to the 24-hour Chiawelo Clinic opposite the Protea South facility.

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department was called while staff, who eventually caved in to the demands, treated the two patients.

Phalatse said the incident was worrying.

“It’s very concerning; the level of disrespect and disregard of the rule of law by some of our clients who think it’s okay to hold our staff hostage because they demand services.”

