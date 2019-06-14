Gugulethu fire station closed after protesters set vehicles alight
Mayco member for Safety and Security JP Smith said firefighters extinguished the fire, but they soon became targets when the group started hurling stones at their building, causing damage to the bay doors.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town on Friday said vandals damaged the Gugulethu fire station and set vehicles alight in overnight protests.
Mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith said firefighters extinguished the fire, but they soon became targets when the group started hurling stones at their building, causing damage to the bay doors.
“The thugs behind the distraction will argue that the actions were done in protest, but it’s immaterial because there can be no justification for the ongoing damage and vandalism of city infrastructure serving a venerable community,” Smith said.
The city’s chief fire officer suspended operations at the Gugulethu fire station as a result.
In a similar incident last year, the station was forced to close after the building was set alight amid land and housing demonstrations.
Popular in Local
-
DA opens criminal case against Dlamini over Sassa saga
-
Amcu tables R17,000 minimum wage demand for mineworkers
-
DA's request for inquiry into Mkhwebane's fitness referred to justice committee
-
Mkhwebane’s office to release documents related to Waterkloof landing
-
I spoke out against SAA dealings & risked losing my job - Stimpel
-
EFF applauds Greek govt for serving Adam Catzavelos with summons
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.