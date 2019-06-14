Gugulethu fire station closed after protesters set vehicles alight

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 0°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 0°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 0°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
Go

Gugulethu fire station closed after protesters set vehicles alight

Mayco member for Safety and Security JP Smith said firefighters extinguished the fire, but they soon became targets when the group started hurling stones at their building, causing damage to the bay doors.

FILE: The Gugulethu fire station was set alight by protesting residents on 12 July 2018. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
FILE: The Gugulethu fire station was set alight by protesting residents on 12 July 2018. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
56 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town on Friday said vandals damaged the Gugulethu fire station and set vehicles alight in overnight protests.

Mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith said firefighters extinguished the fire, but they soon became targets when the group started hurling stones at their building, causing damage to the bay doors.

“The thugs behind the distraction will argue that the actions were done in protest, but it’s immaterial because there can be no justification for the ongoing damage and vandalism of city infrastructure serving a venerable community,” Smith said.

The city’s chief fire officer suspended operations at the Gugulethu fire station as a result.

In a similar incident last year, the station was forced to close after the building was set alight amid land and housing demonstrations.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA