Former credit controller gets 5 years for R1mln fraud

Anovuyo Mvula pleaded guilty on all 22 counts of fraud, money laundering and the contravention with the Electronic Communications and Transactions Act.

A gavel. Picture: SAPS.
A gavel. Picture: SAPS.
25 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A convicted fraudster will be spending five years in a Cape Town prison after laundering over R1 million.

Anovuyo Mvula pleaded guilty on all 22 counts of fraud, money laundering and the contravention with the Electronic Communications and Transactions Act.

She was arrested in March and had since been convicted and sentenced in the Bellville Specialised Commercial Crime Court.

Mvula had been working as a credit controller for an international company while committing her crimes between January 2014 to December 2016.

The Hawks' Philani Nkwalase explained: “She made fraudulent transfers into her personal bank account. The stolen funds were supposed to be paid to existing suppliers and service providers.”

Nkwalase said she was handed a 10-year sentence.

“Five years have been suspended with stringent conditions. Additionally, the accused’s pension will be forfeited.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

Timeline

Comments

