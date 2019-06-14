England unleash Archer against West Indies
The tournament hosts were unchanged from the team that beat Bangladesh in their last outing but West Indies made three changes.
SOUTHAMPTON - England captain Eoin Morgan opted to bowl first in their World Cup match against the West Indies on Friday, unleashing Barbados-born Jofra Archer under heavy cloud cover in Southampton.
The tournament hosts were unchanged from the team that beat Bangladesh in their last outing but West Indies made three changes.
Evin Lewis and Andre Russell return from injury for the Caribbean side while fast bowler Shannon Gabriel makes his first appearance of the World Cup.
Darren Bravo, Ashley Nurse and Kemar Roach miss out.
"The wicket has been under covers for the last 24 hours and we predict there might be a bit of moisture in early on, so hopefully we can take advantage of that," said Morgan."
West Indies captain Jason Holder said he would also have chosen to bowl first had he won the toss.
"It's an opportunity for our guys to get some runs," he said. "I would've liked to bowl first on a fresh wicket.
"We're up for the occasion, we know what is at stake. We've planned well and everyone is up for it.
"It's a matter of adapting to the individuals we're playing against. It's all about the surface as well."
Three of the past four matches at the World Cup in England and Wales have been wrecked by rain, with teams forced to share a point apiece.
Organisers will be desperate for the tournament to regain momentum with some big matches coming up, including India v Pakistan at Old Trafford on Sunday.
England have two wins and one defeat while the West Indies have a win, a defeat and a no result so far.
All 10 teams play each other in the round-robin phase to determine the four semi-finalists.
England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wkt), Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood
West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (wkt), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder (capt), Andrew Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Shannon Gabriel
Umpires: Sundaram Ravi (IND), Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)
TV umpire: Rod Tucker (AUS)
Match referee: David Boon (AUS)
Popular in Sport
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Banyana Banyana don't get the support they deserve
-
Semenya denied entry into Rabat Diamond League event
-
South Africa 'not far off' world's best, says skipper Van Wyk
-
Swiss court rejects IAAF request to reimpose testosterone rules against Caster
-
ANALYSIS: Rassie van der Dussen’s keeping cool
-
Juventus agree deal with Chelsea for Sarri - reports
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.