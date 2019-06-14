View all in Latest
EFF applauds Greek govt for serving Adam Catzavalos with summoms

Adam Catzavalos was back in the Randburg Magistrates Court on Thursday where his lawyers were granted more time to get clarity on the jurisdiction of South African laws.

Adam Catzavelos leaves the Randburg Magistrates Court after his first appearance. Catzavelos is being charged with crimen injuria. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN.
Adam Catzavelos leaves the Randburg Magistrates Court after his first appearance. Catzavelos is being charged with crimen injuria. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN.
11 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) said Greece was sending a strong message that the international community will not tolerate racism after Adam Catzavalos was served with a summons and was facing prosecution in that country.

After the party laid a complaint, a case of crimen injuria was opened against the businessman in connection with a video he'd recorded using the K-word while holidaying on a Greek beach last year.

Catzavalos was back in the Randburg Magistrates Court on Thursday where his lawyers were granted more time to get clarity on the jurisdiction of South African laws.

That was because his offensive remarks were made abroad.

The EFF's Mandisa Mashego led the red beret as Catzavalos appeared in court.

“Greece is actually saying you’re not welcomed here. He’s going to be one of those without a country to belong to and we don’t have a problem because we’ve endured racism for centuries.”

The party laid a complaint with the police against Catzavalos last year but when investigators could not locate him, the authorities sought help from Interpol.

Then months later, it appeared Greece was also taking a hard stance, as the businessman faced prosecution in that country.

But the summons has been served in Greek and need to be translated before Catzavalos lawyers could plot their next move.

The EFF said if needs be, they will follow the case all the way to Greece.

