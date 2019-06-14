EFF applauds Greek govt for serving Adam Catzavalos with summoms
Adam Catzavalos was back in the Randburg Magistrates Court on Thursday where his lawyers were granted more time to get clarity on the jurisdiction of South African laws.
JOHANNESBURG – The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) said Greece was sending a strong message that the international community will not tolerate racism after Adam Catzavalos was served with a summons and was facing prosecution in that country.
After the party laid a complaint, a case of crimen injuria was opened against the businessman in connection with a video he'd recorded using the K-word while holidaying on a Greek beach last year.
Catzavalos was back in the Randburg Magistrates Court on Thursday where his lawyers were granted more time to get clarity on the jurisdiction of South African laws.
That was because his offensive remarks were made abroad.
The EFF's Mandisa Mashego led the red beret as Catzavalos appeared in court.
“Greece is actually saying you’re not welcomed here. He’s going to be one of those without a country to belong to and we don’t have a problem because we’ve endured racism for centuries.”
The party laid a complaint with the police against Catzavalos last year but when investigators could not locate him, the authorities sought help from Interpol.
Then months later, it appeared Greece was also taking a hard stance, as the businessman faced prosecution in that country.
But the summons has been served in Greek and need to be translated before Catzavalos lawyers could plot their next move.
The EFF said if needs be, they will follow the case all the way to Greece.
Popular in Local
-
SAA under Myeni leadership carried out irregular decisions - Stimpel
-
Virgin Active pulls out of masturbating case
-
Madonsela wants 'full record' of Guptas' Waterkloof landing probe released
-
Swiss court rejects IAAF request to reimpose testosterone rules against Caster
-
Racist Catzavelos also facing prosecution in Greece
-
3 arrested Ekurhuleni cops linked to fraudulent WhatsApp messages
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.