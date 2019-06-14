DA's request for inquiry into Mkhwebane's fitness referred to justice committee

The DA wrote to National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise last month, providing a detailed submission relating to the conduct of Busisiwe Mkhewbane, following the latest in a number of court rulings against her.

CAPE TOWN - National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise has referred the Democratic Alliance (DA)’s request for an inquiry into the fitness of the Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to Parliament’s justice committee.

Modise informed the party's chief whip John Steenhuisen of her decision in a letter seen by Eyewitness News.

The DA wrote to Modise last month, providing a detailed submission relating to the conduct of Mkhewbane, following the latest in a number of court rulings against her.

Steenhuisen has told EWN it will now be up to the justice committee to take its task seriously.

“What we’re going to hope for is the committee, unlike the committee in the fifth Parliament, is actually going to take its duty and responsibility seriously. Particularly in light of commends made by Chief Justice Zondo this week about Parliament delegation of duty with regards to state capture.”