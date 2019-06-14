DA opens criminal case against Dlamini over Sassa saga

DA members claimed Dlamini failed to report her apparent knowledge of corruption in the social grants debacle to police.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has opened a criminal case against former Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini.

DA members claimed Dlamini failed to report her apparent knowledge of corruption in the social grants debacle to police.

The former minister did not make the cut for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Cabinet and resigned as Member of Parliament earlier this week.

The DA on Tuesday gave Dlamini 48 hours to report the matter to authorities.

DA MP Bridget Masango said she has seen Dlamini’s resignation letter in which the former minister made claims of dubious relationships the wives of African National Congress members had with social grant distributor Cash Paymaster Services.

Watch: Bathabile Dlamini says Sassa criticism felt like rape

Masango has reported the matter at the Cape Town central police station.

“We believe that the minister did not do her job well because there were many opportunities that she would have had to report this issue to the police station while she was the minister of social development.”

The party based their move on Section 34 of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act, which states that anyone who suspects a person has committed corruption, should report it to police.

In 2018, the DA also open a perjury case against Dlamini for lying under oath during an inquiry probing the social grants fiasco.