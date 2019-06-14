DA opens criminal case against Dlamini over Sassa saga
DA members claimed Dlamini failed to report her apparent knowledge of corruption in the social grants debacle to police.
CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has opened a criminal case against former Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini.
DA members claimed Dlamini failed to report her apparent knowledge of corruption in the social grants debacle to police.
The former minister did not make the cut for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Cabinet and resigned as Member of Parliament earlier this week.
The DA on Tuesday gave Dlamini 48 hours to report the matter to authorities.
DA MP Bridget Masango said she has seen Dlamini’s resignation letter in which the former minister made claims of dubious relationships the wives of African National Congress members had with social grant distributor Cash Paymaster Services.
Watch: Bathabile Dlamini says Sassa criticism felt like rape
Masango has reported the matter at the Cape Town central police station.
“We believe that the minister did not do her job well because there were many opportunities that she would have had to report this issue to the police station while she was the minister of social development.”
The party based their move on Section 34 of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act, which states that anyone who suspects a person has committed corruption, should report it to police.
In 2018, the DA also open a perjury case against Dlamini for lying under oath during an inquiry probing the social grants fiasco.
More in Politics
-
Masina: New Ekurhuleni mayoral committee to accelerate service delivery
-
DA's request for inquiry into Mkhwebane's fitness referred to justice committee
-
F4SD councillor loses court bid for his seat
-
No mbongi for Ramaphosa Sona as Parliament cuts budget to R2mln
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: President Ramaphosa, the honeymoon is over
-
Ramaphosa appoints Mabuza as leader of government business
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.