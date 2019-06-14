Cuba Gooding Jr. charged with forcible touching

The 'Jerry Maguire' actor turned himself in to authorities at the Manhattan Special Victims Unit on Thursday.

LONDON - Cuba Gooding Jr. has been officially charged with forcible touching after a woman alleged he groped her breast in a New York nightclub.

The alleged incident took place at the Magic Hour Rooftop Bar and Lounge in New York, and Gooding had denied the allegations earlier this week.

Whilst his attorney, Mark Heller, told TMZ that surveillance footage from the venue showed "absolutely no criminality taking place on the part of my client."

Gooding was expected to plead not guilty.

The 51-year-old actor recently insisted security video footage would prove his innocence.

He said: "I trust the system and the process speaks for itself. There's a tape that shows what really happened. I was at a club, I left, I met a bunch of people, said hello and took pictures and, you know, you have to have faith in what people say... In this time and age, you have to let people speak for themselves and now I'm giving the process chance to do this."

Gooding also stressed that he had done nothing wrong. Asked if there was any truth in the claims, he said: "No, absolutely not."

And pressed on whether anything he did could be misconstrued, he replied: "Nothing."

It was claimed that The People v OJ Simpson actor was highly intoxicated in the nightspot when he allegedly grabbed the 30-year-old female's breast.

According to reports, the pair got into an argument after the alleged incident and it was broken up by security.