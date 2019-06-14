CoJ approves debt rehabilitation for residents in arears
The city said the approval of the programme allowed it to be able to ensure that defaulting customers were brought back into good standing on their municipal accounts.
JOHANNESBURG – The City of Johannesburg has approved a debt rehabilitation programme allowing residents to have the arrears on their municipal accounts written off.
The city said the approval of the programme allowed it to be able to ensure that defaulting customers were brought back into good standing on their municipal accounts.
City of Johannesburg Finance MMC Funzela Ngobeni said municipal rates and services were left unmanaged and resulted in a large debtor's book and an insurmountable debt burden on residents.
He said following the approval of the report, the city would embark on educational roadshows in August with the application process set to start in September.
According to the approved report, write-offs were only applicable to residential account holders whose balances were in arrears for more than 90 days as of 30 June.
Popular in Local
-
DA's request for inquiry into Mkhwebane's fitness referred to justice committee
-
Mkhwebane’s office to release documents related to Waterkloof landing
-
I spoke out against SAA dealings & risked losing my job - Stimpel
-
Amcu tables R17,000 minimum wage demand for mineworkers
-
DA opens criminal case against Dlamini over Sassa saga
-
EFF applauds Greek govt for serving Adam Catzavelos with summons
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.