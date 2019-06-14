CoJ approves debt rehabilitation for residents in arears

The city said the approval of the programme allowed it to be able to ensure that defaulting customers were brought back into good standing on their municipal accounts.

JOHANNESBURG – The City of Johannesburg has approved a debt rehabilitation programme allowing residents to have the arrears on their municipal accounts written off.

City of Johannesburg Finance MMC Funzela Ngobeni said municipal rates and services were left unmanaged and resulted in a large debtor's book and an insurmountable debt burden on residents.

He said following the approval of the report, the city would embark on educational roadshows in August with the application process set to start in September.

According to the approved report, write-offs were only applicable to residential account holders whose balances were in arrears for more than 90 days as of 30 June.