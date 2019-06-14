Caster allowed entry into Diamond League 800 metre event in Morocco

Semenya had initially been barred from competing by the Moroccan Athletics Federation despite a Swiss Court rejecting the IAAF’s attempt to reimpose its testosterone regulations.

JOHANESBURG – South African athlete Caster Semenya has been allowed entry into the Diamond League 800 metre event in Rabat on Sunday.

Semenya had initially been barred from competing by the Moroccan Athletics Federation despite a Swiss Court rejecting the IAAF’s attempt to reimpose its testosterone regulations.

The Olympics and world 800 metre champion recently won the 2,000 metre event in Paris, which falls outside of the IAAF's restrictions.