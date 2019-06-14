Amcu tables R17,000 minimum wage demand for mineworkers

Amcu is the majority union in the platinum sector and accepted a 12.5% wage increase after initially demanding 47% in 2016.

JOHANNESBURG – The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) has tabled a R17,000 minimum wage as negotiations in the platinum sector get underway.

Speaking at a briefing in Johannesburg on Friday morning, Amcu president Joseph Mathunjwa said the union has conducted a feasibility study and was confident that the demand would address pressures brought on by the increased cost of living for workers.

Amcu is the majority union in the platinum sector and accepted a 12.5% wage increase after initially demanding 47% in 2016.

In 2014, the union engaged in a five months strike, wiping billions of rands from the South African economy, while some producers were forced to shut down shafts.

The R17,000 demand was a considerable increase from the R12,500 demand that was at the root of the strike that led to the deadly Marikana massacre in 2012.