Amcu tables R17,000 minimum wage demand for mineworkers
Amcu is the majority union in the platinum sector and accepted a 12.5% wage increase after initially demanding 47% in 2016.
JOHANNESBURG – The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) has tabled a R17,000 minimum wage as negotiations in the platinum sector get underway.
Speaking at a briefing in Johannesburg on Friday morning, Amcu president Joseph Mathunjwa said the union has conducted a feasibility study and was confident that the demand would address pressures brought on by the increased cost of living for workers.
In 2014, the union engaged in a five months strike, wiping billions of rands from the South African economy, while some producers were forced to shut down shafts.
The R17,000 demand was a considerable increase from the R12,500 demand that was at the root of the strike that led to the deadly Marikana massacre in 2012.
