Amcu tables R17,000 minimum wage demand for mineworkers

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 0°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 0°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 0°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
Go

Amcu tables R17,000 minimum wage demand for mineworkers

Amcu is the majority union in the platinum sector and accepted a 12.5% wage increase after initially demanding 47% in 2016.

FILE: Amcu President Joseph Mathunjwa. Picture: @_AMCU/Twitter.
FILE: Amcu President Joseph Mathunjwa. Picture: @_AMCU/Twitter.
31 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) has tabled a R17,000 minimum wage as negotiations in the platinum sector get underway.

Speaking at a briefing in Johannesburg on Friday morning, Amcu president Joseph Mathunjwa said the union has conducted a feasibility study and was confident that the demand would address pressures brought on by the increased cost of living for workers.

Amcu is the majority union in the platinum sector and accepted a 12.5% wage increase after initially demanding 47% in 2016.

In 2014, the union engaged in a five months strike, wiping billions of rands from the South African economy, while some producers were forced to shut down shafts.

The R17,000 demand was a considerable increase from the R12,500 demand that was at the root of the strike that led to the deadly Marikana massacre in 2012.

Timeline

More in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA