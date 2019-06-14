4 men linked to Klapmuts farm attack armed robbery appear in court

The men, from Wellington, were facing charges of housebreaking with the intent to rob, possession of a firearm and the pointing of a firearm.

CAPE TOWN – Four men linked to an armed robbery on Glen Gall Farm in Klapmuts have appeared in court on Friday.

They were arrested earlier this week in connection with the attack that took place on 4 June.

The men, from Wellington, were facing charges of housebreaking with the intent to rob, possession of a firearm and the pointing of a firearm.

It was alleged the four armed robbers broke into a house on the farm and threatened a woman in front of her three children.

No one was wounded or assaulted in the incident, but the robbers held the family at gunpoint.

The accused have been remanded in custody; the State was opposing bail in the matter and the men still needed to consult with a Legal Aid lawyer.

The Klapmuts incident happened two days after Stefan Smit was murdered on Louiesenhof Wine Estate in Stellenbosch during a robbery.

That same night, an elderly couple's house on a farm nearby was also broken into.

There were at least three such incidents on farms in the Cape Winelands last week, leading to the provincial government calling it a "national crisis."