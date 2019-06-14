3 arrested Ekurhuleni cops linked to fraudulent WhatsApp messages
The trio were taken into custody on Wednesday after a sting operation by the South African Police Service and metro police.
JOHANNESBURG – It has emerged three police officers arrested for trying to extort R5 million from a member of the mayoral committee are connected to a string of anonymous WhatsApp messages making false claims about corruption in Ekurhuleni.
It was understood that they were arrested after they approached MMC Lesiba Mpya, claiming they had a document implicating him and Mayor Mzwandile Masina in corruption.
They said they would make the dossier disappear in exchange for money.
Mayoral spokesperson Phakamile Mbengashe said: “It was filed that the messages were being used in an attempt to intimidate Mayor Masina and MMC Mpya into paying the R5 million demand. The names of the accused have been held pending their court appearance.”
