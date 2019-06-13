‘We need to restore dignity’: EFF to attend Catzavelos racist video case
The case relates to Catzavelos comments in a video, while at a beach in Greece, where he called black people the k-word.
JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Gauteng said on Wednesday it would attend Adam Catzavelos' court appearance in Randburg Magistrates Court on Thursday morning.
The matter was postponed last month to allow the accused time to seek legal representation. This would be Catzavelo's second appearance in court.
EFF chairperson in Gauteng Mandisa Mashego laid a criminal complaint against him.
Following the incident, Catzavelos was fired from his family-owned business, St George's Fine Foods, after it took a knock, due to the backlash.
The red berets’ Mashego said they wanted Catzavelo's to pay.
“Racism is a criminalised offence. It is something seen as offensive to your dignity. So, it is only fitting to go the Equality Court, because we need the dignity of our people to be fully restored. Racists are criminals and must be treated as such.”
Catzavelos later apologised for his comments and damage they caused.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
