WATCH LIVE: 69 people implicated as state capture spotlight turns to SAA
Evidence leader advocate Kate Hofmeyer said the evidence to be presented goes straight to the heart of the commission’s terms of reference.
JOHANNESBURG - The state capture commission of inquiry has heard how 69 people have been implicated by the witnesses scheduled to be called over the next two weeks to testify about South African Airways (SAA).
The hearings have now turned to deal with corruption and irregularities within the aviation sector, with the first witness being the national carrier's financial risk head Cynthia Stimpel.
“Chair, the evidence seems to point to five themes on not only what happened in the last many years in this country, but what the enablers were for state capture, corruption and fraud in the public sector. One of the things we have searched for is are the key enablers of that conduct which has taken root and permeated our public institutions.”
