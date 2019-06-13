Virgin Active pulls out of masturbating case
The 18-year-old was caught on camera by another patron at the Stellenbosch outlet in May.
JOHANNESBURG - Virgin Active South Africa has withdrawn the case against a member who was seen allegedly masturbating in one of its clubs.
The 18-year-old was caught on camera by another patron at the Stellenbosch outlet in May.
In a statement released on Thursday, the company said psychological help may be more appropriate than criminal sanction, assuring members of the public that the teenager was receiving counselling.
"What he did was wrong, however, we are of the opinion that psychological help may be more appropriate than criminal sanction. We have an undertaking from his lawyer and family that he is receiving counselling and will continue with this course of therapy. We believe this is the most balanced way to deal with the situation," Virgin Active spokesperson Carla White said.
She added that the gym could "not control the behaviour of members" but can only take action if they break the rules.
‘’We took immediate action when we were presented with the video, identifying and banning the member for life," White said.
The teenager had been expected to appear before the Stellenbosch Magistrates Court on Thursday.
The National Prosecuting Authority is still likely to set specific conditions that the suspect will be required to meet following the withdrawal.
VIDEO: Man caught masturbating at Virgin Active gym
