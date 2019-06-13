Student stabbed in attempted robbery on Cape Town train

Tiffany Struwig, believed to be in her 20s, was reportedly stabbed in her arm and chest on Monday during an attempted robbery on a train travelling between Tygerberg and Bellville Stations.

CAPE TOWN - A university student has been stabbed while travelling on a train this week.

Tiffany Struwig, believed to be in her 20s, was reportedly stabbed in her arm and chest on Monday during an attempted robbery on a train travelling between the Tygerberg and Bellville stations.

Struwig was admitted to hospital following the incident.

Spokesperson Riana Scott said Metrorail was calling on law enforcement agencies to assist them in the war against criminals.

“Apparently they tried to get hold of her phone. We’re very concerned about this incident and we’ll fully cooperate with the police investigation. It’s also vital that Tiffany and her family report the incident to the police. We’ve raised it with the rapid response team, and we wish her a speedy recovery from her ordeal.”

There's a R25,000 reward for information securing a conviction for any train-related crimes.