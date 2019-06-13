Stormers make 4 changes ahead of Sharks clash

Scarra Ntubeni features in the only change among the forward replacements.

CAPE TOWN - The Stormers have made four changes to their coastal clash with the Sharks at Newlands on Saturday.

Play-off places will be on the line in the final round of the regular season when the match kicks off at 3:05pm.

Scarra Ntubeni features in the only change among the forward replacements.

There is an all-new halfback pairing of Jano Vermaak and Josh Stander, while Damian de Allende is back in midfield and Seabelo Senatla returns from injury.

Stormers:

15 Dillyn Leyds

14 Seabelo Senatla

13 JJ Engelbrecht

12 Damian de Allende

11 Edwill van der Merwe

10 Josh Stander

9 Jano Vermaak1

8 Jaco Coetzee

7 Johan du Toit

6 Ernst van Rhyn

5 Chris van Zyl

4 Cobus Wiese

3 Frans Malherbe

2 Bongi Mbonambi

1 Steven Kitshoff (captain)

Replacements:

16 Scarra Ntubeni

17 Corne Fourie

18 Wilco Louw

19 David Meihuizen

20 Chris Massyn

21 Justin Phillips

22 Jean-Luc du Plessis

23 Dan Kriel