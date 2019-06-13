View all in Latest
Go

Stormers make 4 changes ahead of Sharks clash

Stormers right wing Damian de Allende scores during the Super 15 rugby union match at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane on 29 March 2014. Picture: AFP/Patrick Hamilton
Stormers right wing Damian de Allende scores during the Super 15 rugby union match at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane on 29 March 2014. Picture: AFP/Patrick Hamilton
2 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - The Stormers have made four changes to their coastal clash with the Sharks at Newlands on Saturday.

Play-off places will be on the line in the final round of the regular season when the match kicks off at 3:05pm.

Scarra Ntubeni features in the only change among the forward replacements.

There is an all-new halfback pairing of Jano Vermaak and Josh Stander, while Damian de Allende is back in midfield and Seabelo Senatla returns from injury.

Stormers:
15 Dillyn Leyds
14 Seabelo Senatla
13 JJ Engelbrecht
12 Damian de Allende
11 Edwill van der Merwe
10 Josh Stander
9 Jano Vermaak1
8 Jaco Coetzee
7 Johan du Toit
6 Ernst van Rhyn
5 Chris van Zyl
4 Cobus Wiese
3 Frans Malherbe
2 Bongi Mbonambi
1 Steven Kitshoff (captain)

Replacements:
16 Scarra Ntubeni
17 Corne Fourie
18 Wilco Louw
19 David Meihuizen
20 Chris Massyn
21 Justin Phillips
22 Jean-Luc du Plessis
23 Dan Kriel

