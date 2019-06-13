SJC protests over policing resources in informal settlements

-
Old, new MPs conclude second last day of parly inductionLocal
-
SJC protests over policing resources in informal settlementsLocal
-
Ramaphosa appoints Mabuza as Leader of Government BusinessPolitics
-
Cape anti-gang unit undeterred by attack, crime-fighting efforts continueLocal
-
WATCH LIVE: 69 people implicated as state capture spotlight turns to SAALocal
-
India questions six men after raids on suspected IS supportersWorld
-
Old, new MPs conclude second last day of parly inductionLocal
-
SJC protests over policing resources in informal settlementsLocal
-
Ramaphosa appoints Mabuza as Leader of Government BusinessPolitics
-
Cape anti-gang unit undeterred by attack, crime-fighting efforts continueLocal
-
WATCH LIVE: 69 people implicated as state capture spotlight turns to SAALocal
-
Creecy seeks ways to alleviate air pollution in MpumalangaLocal
Popular Topics
-
Ramaphosa appoints Mabuza as Leader of Government BusinessPolitics
-
Hundreds of leather-bound copies of the Constitution missing from ParliamentLocal
-
Rand slips on investigation into Ramaphosa campaign donationBusiness
-
Mildred Oliphant resigns from ParliamentLocal
-
Speaker Modise praised for defusing confrontation between EFF, ANCLocal
-
‘We need to restore dignity’: EFF to attend Catzavelos racist video casePolitics
Popular Topics
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: President Ramaphosa, the honeymoon is overOpinion
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: There are more pressing issues than the SARB's mandateLocal
-
JEAN-JACQUES CORNISH: Sudanese enthusiastic as negotiations resumeAfrica
-
NIKKI BUSH: Why education's proposed 'no repeat' policy is the wrong ideaLocal
-
AB de Villiers: The one that got awayOpinion
-
Lessons Learned: An Aussie blueprint on how to beat the West IndiesSport
Popular Topics
-
IMF approves disbursement of $248.15 mln under Angola's credit facilityBusiness
-
Rand slips on investigation into Ramaphosa campaign donationBusiness
-
Nxasana prevented from implicating Jiba, others at state capture inquiryLocal
-
Facebook says CEO did not ignore personal data issuesBusiness
-
Freight association calls for calm as attacks on truck increaseLocal
-
Eskom found guilty of awarding tender to Chinese company with 0% black ownershipBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Actor Cuba Gooding Jr to turn himself in after groping allegation - NBCLifestyle
-
Netflix gets its game on at E3 with 'Stranger Things'Lifestyle
-
Cruelty-free circus swaps real animals for hologramsLifestyle
-
Selena Gomez: Social media is unhealthyLifestyle
-
Justin Bieber wasn't serious about Tom Cruise fightLifestyle
-
'Central Park 5' prosecutor says Netflix series defames herLifestyle
-
Neeson tried to explain race outburst to 'Men in Black' co-star Tessa ThompsonLifestyle
-
No 'Endgame' for Marvel fan: he's seen 'Avengers' film 110 timesLifestyle
-
All things lace...for menLifestyle
-
Man City begin title defence at West Ham, Man Utd open at home to ChelseaSport
-
Kenyan banned after positive test for rat poison substanceSport
-
New two-year deal for Tinkler with Maritzburg UnitedSport
-
Watch him jump! On the couch with U-18 high jump world champ Breyton PooleLocal
-
'If I can win, so can they': Semenya goes the extra mile to motivate BanyanaSport
-
Murray expects US Open to come too soon for singles returnSport
Popular Topics
-
Proteas top order must step up to keep SA’s World Cup hopes aliveSport
-
ICC won't change bails after World Cup wicket problemsSport
-
Rain gifts Proteas first WC point but they're still staring into the abyssSport
-
A point each for Proteas and Windies as match is abandoned due to rainSport
-
Rain no reprieve for struggling ProteasSport
-
Fastest gun Rabada ready for shootout against West IndiesSport
Popular Topics
-
Watch him jump! On the couch with U-18 high jump world champ Breyton PooleLocal
-
'I am mad' - Mothers of children who died from rat poison want arrestsLocal
-
Bathabile Dlamini: I don’t drink, I’m epilepticLocal
-
Bathabile Dlamini: ANC is not ready for a woman presidentLocal
-
EXCLUSIVE: Bathabile Dlamini says Sassa criticism felt like rapeLocal
-
EXCLUSIVE: Why Bathabile Dlamini resigned from ParliamentLocal
-
Judge finds Packham's actions morally reprehensible, sentences him to 22 yearsLocal
-
Sudan strikes suspended as talks resumeWorld
-
Trudeau slips on plastics questionWorld
-
CARTOON: Having The Proteas Over for BreakfastSport
-
CARTOON: #Uyajola99 - The Political EpisodePolitics
-
CARTOON: Breaking Dawn?Politics
-
CARTOON: Cyril's Clean SweepPolitics
-
CARTOON: Justice Delayed...Politics
-
CARTOON: Time to clean up the CabinetPolitics
-
CARTOON: The Smallanyana PartiesPolitics
-
CARTOON: Mzansi's Avengers: Are they worthy?Politics
-
CARTOON: Electoral INKompetencePolitics
- Thu
- 18°C
- 6°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 4°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 4°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 6°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 4°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 5°C
- Thu
- 14°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 16°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 8°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 6°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 5°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 5°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 4°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 3°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 4°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 3°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 1°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 1°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 14°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 14°C
- 2°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 8°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 13°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 15°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 6°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 4°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 5°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 4°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 14°C
- 1°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 0°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 1°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 1°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 1°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 1°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 6°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 3°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 3°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 5°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 4°C
- Thu
- 14°C
- 6°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 11°C
SJC protests over policing resources in informal settlements
This came a day after six policemen were ambushed in Samora Machel while conducting a crime-fighting operation.
CAPE TOWN - More than 20 members of the Social Justice Coalition protested outside the provincial head office of the South African Police Service in Cape Town on Thursday, calling for sufficient police resources for informal settlements.
This came a day after six policemen were ambushed in Samora Machel while conducting a crime-fighting operation. Two of the officers were seriously injured, and one suspect was arrested.
The group's Axolile Natywala said: “The contexts in the informal settlement is a different one; the environment is different. So, if you are not properly trained to deal with those issues, you are bound to be in danger. Last year in Marikana when 11 people were killed in one day, police themselves said they were scared to go to Marikana.”
Timeline
-
WC SAPS yet to make breakthrough into shootings that claimed 2 minors9 days ago
-
SAPS to take statements from politicians who encouraged voting more than once31 days ago
-
Zondo wants clarity on status of SAPS officers implicated by Booysen41 days ago
-
SJC hopes to resolve WC police resource allocation issue soon93 days ago
Popular in Local
-
Racist Catzavelos also facing prosecution in Greece3 hours ago
-
WATCH LIVE: 69 people implicated as state capture spotlight turns to SAAone hour ago
-
I’m a single parent, that pension will help my family - Dlamini on Parly exit21 hours ago
-
Mildred Oliphant resigns from Parliament3 hours ago
-
Rand slips on investigation into Ramaphosa campaign donation2 hours ago
-
Mkhwebane clarifies decision on Gupta-Waterkloof probe after Madonsela interview6 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.