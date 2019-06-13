View all in Latest
Sisulu to be 'hands on' in Makana water crisis

Minister Lindiwe Sisulu will oversee a multi-sectoral team to be appointed from key stakeholders at national, provincial and local level, said her department.

Minister Lindiwe Sisulu will oversee a multi-sectoral team to be appointed from key stakeholders at national, provincial and local level. Picture: Dirco
Minister Lindiwe Sisulu will oversee a multi-sectoral team to be appointed from key stakeholders at national, provincial and local level. Picture: Dirco
52 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Water and Sanitation said it would dispatch a team of experts to Makana Local Municipality in the Eastern Cape to mitigate the water crisis in the area.

The department said Minister Lindiwe Sisulu would oversee a multi-sectoral team to be appointed from key stakeholders at national, provincial and local level.

This team would take necessary steps to ensure there was an uninterrupted provision of clean water and decent sanitation in the area.

“The minister wants to be hands on so that on a daily basis, she’s able to determine what needs to be done and if they’re not done, she’s able to unlock them immediately,” said departmental spokesperson Mogomotsi Mogodiri.

Residents in the municipality have taken to the streets in protest, demanding authorities come up with plans to deal with the water shortage.

Ongoing water cuts have gripped the region for weeks now.

