Semenya denied entry into Rabat Diamond League event
Despite the Federal Supreme Court preventing the IAAF from implementing its new eligibility regulations, Caster Semenya has been denied entry into the Diamond League 800m event in Rabat, her lawyers said.
In a statement on Thursday, Semenya's lawyers said she was notified on Tuesday that the President of the Moroccan Athletics Federation had denied her entry in the 800m race.
"Caster is currently seeking clarity on the specific reasons for that decision, and she urges the IAAF to ensure its member federations comply with the law and the Supreme Court’s orders of May 31 and June 12," the statement said.
The Court of Arbitration for Sport last month rejected Semenya's challenge against the new regulations. However, she appealed to the Swiss federal supreme court which temporarily suspended the IAAF rules until a further hearing can take place.
The ruling meant female athletes with naturally high testosterone levels such as Semenya would need to take suppressants in order to compete in the elite middle distance.
"Caster expresses grave frustration that she has been prevented from competing in the 800 meters at the upcoming IAAF Diamond League Meeting in Rabat on June 16, in an apparent violation of the Swiss Supreme Court’s order. She was notified on June 11 that the President of the Moroccan Athletics Federation has denied her participation in the 800m in Rabat," her lawyers said in the statement.
On Tuesday Semenya won a rarely-run 2,000m race in Montreuil, east of Paris. She finished in 5min 38.19sec - ahead of Ethiopian pair Hawi Feysa and Adanech Anbesa.
