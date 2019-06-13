Selena Gomez: Social media is unhealthy
The 26-year-old singer used to spend much of her time engaging with her fans on social media, but has now said she's limited the time she spends on apps such as Twitter and Instagram.
LONDON - Selena Gomez finds social media "unhealthy", as she says she now spends less time on her accounts because they began to make her feel "depressed".
The 26-year-old singer used to spend much of her time engaging with her fans on social media, but has now said she's limited the time she spends on apps such as Twitter and Instagram.
Speaking about her decision to stop replying to comments, the Wolves hitmaker said: "I used to a lot, but I think it's just become really unhealthy, I think, personally, for young people, including myself, to spend all of their time fixating on all these comments and letting this stuff in. It was affecting me. It would make me depressed. It would make me feel not good about myself and look at my body differently and all kinds of stuff."
Now, Gomez doesn't even have Instagram on her phone, despite having once been the most followed person on the platform.
She said during an appearance on Live! With Kelly and Ryan: "I have it on someone else's phone. And when I feel like I want to share something with my fans or just mess around with it, I do it then."
The star's comments come after she said it was "impossible" to make social media a safe place whilst speaking at a press conference at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival.
She said at the time: "I think it's pretty impossible to make it safe at this point. I'm grateful I have the platform. I don't do a lot of pointless pictures. For me, I like to be intentional with it. It just scares me. I'll see these young girls at meet and greets. They are devastated, dealing with bullying and not being able to have their own voice. It can be great in moments. I would be careful and allow yourself some time limits of when you should use it."
The Bad Liar singer previously took a hiatus from her social media platforms last year, after she entered a treatment facility to focus on her anxiety and depression.
Popular in Lifestyle
-
Justin Bieber wasn't serious about Tom Cruise fight
-
Neeson tried to explain race outburst to 'Men in Black' co-star Tessa Thompson
-
Too cute: Video of 19-month toddler conversing with father goes viral
-
No 'Endgame' for Marvel fan: he's seen 'Avengers' film 110 times
-
Adorable! 6-year-old SA dancer grabs world's attention in viral video
-
'Central Park 5' prosecutor says Netflix series defames her
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.