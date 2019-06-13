-
Second Ebola patient dies in Uganda - health ministry official
The woman was the grandmother of a five-year-old boy who died on Tuesday evening after crossing into Uganda with his family from the Democratic Republic of Congo.
KAMPALA - A Congolese woman has become the second patient in Uganda to die of the deadly Ebola virus in the latest outbreak of the disease, a health ministry official said on Thursday.
The woman was the grandmother of a five-year-old boy who died on Tuesday evening after crossing into Uganda with his family from the Democratic Republic of Congo.
“The grandmother also died last night,” the official, Emmanuel Ainebyona, told Reuters.
Ainebyona said two other patients remained in isolation - the three-year-old brother of the dead boy and a 23-year-old Ugandan man who has manifested Ebola symptoms.
Test results for the 23-year old are expected later on Thursday, he said, adding that a total of 27 contacts are now being monitored.
The current Ebola epidemic began in August last year in eastern Congo and has already infected at least 2,062 people, killing 1,390 of them. The infections in Uganda confirmed that the deadly outbreak has spread for the first time beyond the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Popular in Africa
-
Lesotho High Court endorses motion of no confidence against PM Thabane38 minutes ago
-
Zim teacher facing disciplinary action after ‘scolding’ education minister20 hours ago
-
US names special Sudan envoy as protesters demand guarantees2 hours ago
-
Life terms in Egypt for foiled Sisi attack - security sources6 hours ago
-
Kenyans protest bid to build East Africa's first coal plant16 hours ago
-
Massacre toll in Mali revised down to 3514 hours ago
