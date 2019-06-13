Second Ebola patient dies in Uganda - health ministry official

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 1°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 0°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 1°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
Go

Second Ebola patient dies in Uganda - health ministry official

The woman was the grandmother of a five-year-old boy who died on Tuesday evening after crossing into Uganda with his family from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

In this file photo taken on 12 December 2018 a member of the medical staff of the Ebola Treatment Unit (ETU) puts on her Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) during a weekly rehearsal at the Bwera General Hospital in Bwera bordering with DRC, western Uganda. Picture: AFP
In this file photo taken on 12 December 2018 a member of the medical staff of the Ebola Treatment Unit (ETU) puts on her Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) during a weekly rehearsal at the Bwera General Hospital in Bwera bordering with DRC, western Uganda. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

KAMPALA - A Congolese woman has become the second patient in Uganda to die of the deadly Ebola virus in the latest outbreak of the disease, a health ministry official said on Thursday.

The woman was the grandmother of a five-year-old boy who died on Tuesday evening after crossing into Uganda with his family from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

“The grandmother also died last night,” the official, Emmanuel Ainebyona, told Reuters.

Ainebyona said two other patients remained in isolation - the three-year-old brother of the dead boy and a 23-year-old Ugandan man who has manifested Ebola symptoms.

Test results for the 23-year old are expected later on Thursday, he said, adding that a total of 27 contacts are now being monitored.

The current Ebola epidemic began in August last year in eastern Congo and has already infected at least 2,062 people, killing 1,390 of them. The infections in Uganda confirmed that the deadly outbreak has spread for the first time beyond the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Timeline

Popular in Africa

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA